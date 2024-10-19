Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises 1.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,140.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 96,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 88,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after buying an additional 110,453 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $41.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

