Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $897.84 and last traded at $907.50. Approximately 386,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,985,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $913.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $920.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.27. The firm has a market cap of $871.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

