Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Lowered to $555.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $605.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.27.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $430.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.46. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,170 shares of company stock worth $20,638,737 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 950.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 11.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

