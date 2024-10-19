Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Tops $502,646.37

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $502,646.37 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

