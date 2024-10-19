Elastos Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002920 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $44.43 million and $1.04 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.91 or 0.00250683 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,708,748 coins and its circulating supply is 22,313,010 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

