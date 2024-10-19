Eigenpie mstETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $597.36 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $597.36 million and approximately $41,743.07 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,687.42 or 0.03944484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eigenpie mstETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.91 or 0.00250683 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,280 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,279.95295166. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,697.481547 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $37,064.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eigenpie mstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eigenpie mstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.