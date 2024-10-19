EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.18. 57,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,261,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on EH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHang Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its position in shares of EHang by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,742,000 after acquiring an additional 520,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $883,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in EHang by 288.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

