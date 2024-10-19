EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.48 and traded as high as C$4.50. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 1,203 shares changing hands.

EcoSynthetix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.47. The company has a market cap of C$258.68 million, a PE ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$4.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

