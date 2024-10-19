eCash (XEC) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $705.84 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,223.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.11 or 0.00532238 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00073737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,772,654,673,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,772,657,798,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

