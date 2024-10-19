Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,201,000 after buying an additional 634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 31,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after buying an additional 476,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

ETN opened at $348.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.67. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

