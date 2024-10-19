DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

