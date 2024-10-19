Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Kellie Leitch Sells 1,784 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$40,455.23.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$373.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D.UN. Cormark cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.75.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

