Drake & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

