DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after buying an additional 1,723,819 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after buying an additional 1,493,995 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $39,306,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $41,276,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

