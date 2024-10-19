DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $143.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.16.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $152.52.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,710 shares of company stock valued at $54,472,120. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,830,000 after buying an additional 763,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after buying an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,385,000 after buying an additional 708,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

