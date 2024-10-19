Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.6% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $47.67 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

