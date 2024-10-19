Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 112.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

SHOP opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

