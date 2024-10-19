Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $52.88 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 2.4% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.35% of Domino’s Pizza worth $52,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $428.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

