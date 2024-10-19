Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 883 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 894 ($11.67). 133,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 372,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 903.50 ($11.80).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 906.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,044.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.59 million, a PE ratio of 416.75, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4,245.28%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sandra Stash purchased 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.69) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,278.14). 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

