Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAUGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 13190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,243,000 after acquiring an additional 712,064 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,553,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,472,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after buying an additional 1,224,616 shares during the period.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

