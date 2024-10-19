Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after buying an additional 66,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 546,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,786. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

