Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 1-Day Volume Tops $143,909.34

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and $143,909.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00007044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 4.46787534 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

