Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Up 95.1% – Time to Buy?

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Free Report) shot up 95.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.
Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.
Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile
Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.
