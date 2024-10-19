DigiByte (DGB) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $118.48 million and $1.95 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,468.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00535727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00107781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00233897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00028474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00027887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00074742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,314,218,785 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

