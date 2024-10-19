Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €28.27 ($30.73) and last traded at €28.20 ($30.65), with a volume of 4310569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €28.19 ($30.64).

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €26.13 and a 200 day moving average of €23.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.99.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.