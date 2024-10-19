Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €6.20 ($6.74) and traded as high as €6.74 ($7.32). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.68 ($7.26), with a volume of 8,123,739 shares trading hands.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.01 and a 200 day moving average of €6.21.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
