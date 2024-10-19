Destra Network (DSYNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $172.65 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Destra Network has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Destra Network has a total market cap of $172.65 million and approximately $731,791.41 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Destra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000105 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.91 or 0.00250683 BTC.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,556,641.4158016 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.18872209 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $756,318.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Destra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.