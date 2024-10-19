Degen 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.40 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $111.55 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00922533 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $20,581,409.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

