Defence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Defence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

About Defence Therapeutics

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

Featured Stories

