DeepOnion Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

