Decred Price Hits $12.57 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $12.57 or 0.00018399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $206.05 million and $703,839.54 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00067642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,966.20 or 0.38004715 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,390,933 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

