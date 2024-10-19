Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Trading 47.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) was up 47.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines’ direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generate revenue, and optimize traveler engagement at various points in their journey; Datalex NDC, a new distribution capability (NDC) product that offers airlines full NDC offer and order management capabilities to control, optimize.

