Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.84. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 436 ($5.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £741.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,030.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 3,030.30%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.