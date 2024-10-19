DA Davidson Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.3 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,964 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

