DA Davidson Increases Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $69.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Banner Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. Banner has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $68.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.95 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

