D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 109 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $128.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $128.67. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

