CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) vs. N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) Head to Head Analysis

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Partners and N2OFF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $681.48 million 1.86 $172.43 million $4.68 15.78 N2OFF $166,204.00 4.57 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners 9.29% 16.32% 5.04% N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CVR Partners and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.8% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of N2OFF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Partners has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CVR Partners and N2OFF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A N2OFF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CVR Partners beats N2OFF on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

