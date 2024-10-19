Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $361.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $318.00 to $361.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.75.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $363.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $194.46 and a 12 month high of $366.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.07 and a 200 day moving average of $288.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 85,013 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 835.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.