Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $304.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.75.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %

CW opened at $364.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $194.46 and a one year high of $366.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

