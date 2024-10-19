CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CTS by 14.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CTS by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE CTS opened at $48.39 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. CTS’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.41%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

