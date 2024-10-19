Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

CCK opened at $97.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,119,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 110.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

