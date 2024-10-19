Crosspoint Financial LLC Sells 71 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Crosspoint Financial LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crosspoint Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH traded down $7.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.53. 673,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,916. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $262.18 and a twelve month high of $353.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

