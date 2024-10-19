Cronos (CRO) One Day Volume Tops $4.96 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $4.96 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00041293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.