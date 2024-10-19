Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.71 and traded as high as C$15.62. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.61, with a volume of 118,930 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

