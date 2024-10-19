Critical Survey: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) versus Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 36.89% 3.97% 2.01% Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $56.65 million 9.39 $30.91 million $0.51 21.66 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

58.0% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmland Partners and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.81%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

