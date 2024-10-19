Critical Comparison: Zerify (OTCMKTS:SFOR) & EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) and Zerify (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EverCommerce and Zerify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 1 2 8 0 2.64 Zerify 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -6.31% -5.33% -2.91% Zerify N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverCommerce and Zerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EverCommerce and Zerify”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $691.69 million 2.87 -$45.62 million ($0.21) -51.14 Zerify N/A N/A N/A $3.64 N/A

Zerify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverCommerce. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Zerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Zerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zerify beats EverCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Zerify

(Get Free Report)

Zerify, Inc. provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches. It offers ProtectID, an authentication platform to authenticate computer network users by various methods, including traditional passwords combined with a telephone, iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, PDA, multiple computer secure sessions, biometric identification, and encrypted devices, as well as through a push authentication method; and GuardedID that prevents the use of spyware/malware to collect user information. The company's products also comprise MobileTrust, an iPhone/iPad and Android device password vault that includes a password generator, as well as provides for mobile multi-factor one time password authentication; GuardedID mobile software development kit; SafeVchat video conferencing product; and PrivacyLok, which offers protective mechanisms. In addition, it provides software and hardware that are contractually licensed from other vendors, as well as additional authentication and telecommunication software devices. The company markets its products to financial service firms; healthcare related, legal services, virtual private network, technology service, and e-commerce companies; automotive; government agencies; multi-level marketing groups; and retail distributors, as well as the enterprise market. It sells its products directly to consumers through internet, distributors, resellers, third party agents, affiliates, and original equipment manufacturer agreements. The company was formerly known as StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Zerify, Inc. in June 2022. Zerify, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.