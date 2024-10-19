Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.