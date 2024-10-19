Costamare Inc. (CMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 6th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
Costamare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.
Costamare Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CMRE stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
