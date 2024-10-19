Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Cosan Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
