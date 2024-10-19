Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Cosan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosan Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cosan during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cosan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.