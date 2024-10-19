Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 4,910,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 82,882,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

See Also

